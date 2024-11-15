Briefs returned to Finge World with two shows ‘Jealous’ and ‘Knickers’

Brace yourselves, Perth! Fringe darlings and global sensations Briefs Factory are back, making their grand return to Fringeworld 2025 with what promises to be their most electrifying season yet.

As part of the nationwide Backtrack Tour, Briefs Factory is taking over the west coast like never before, bringing not one, but two dazzling shows to Perth this summer, each promising an unforgettable experience for audiences.

This year, Briefs Factory takes their performers on the road—literally—with a tour bus journey across Australia, adding an extra dose of excitement and adventure to their usual fanfare.

The Briefs Backtrack Tour hits Perth as a highlight of Fringeworld 2025, with the troupe rolling in with performances that celebrate their unique blend of burlesque, cabaret, circus, and all-out spectacle.

Opening Weekend: KNICKERS

The season kicks off with the premiere of KNICKERS, a brand-new production that brings all the sass, talent, and heart that fans have come to love.

KNICKERS is a fearless, all-female affair that flips the script on traditional cabaret and showcases some of the worlds most powerful performers. It’s a show designed to celebrate strength, individuality, and the electric energy of sisterhood—perfectly suited for audiences looking to experience something bold, unapologetically authentic, ridiculous and refreshingly empowering.

JEALOUSSS Premiere

After the 3 night only season of Knickers, Briefs Factory will unleash JEALOUSSS, a high-octane mix of circus, drag, and the fiercest burlesque acts imaginable.

JEALOUSSS is a fever-pitched exploration of envy, seduction, and skill—presented with the troupe’s signature irreverence and a triple-shot of intensity. With a name that demands an extra SSS, JEALOUSSS pushes boundaries and promises a spectacle that audiences won’t soon forget.

It’s described as a relentless, sensorial overload that invites Perth to step into the world of envy and revel in its most deliciously provocative form.

Head to Fringe World to secure tickets from 21 November, unless you’ve singed up as a Fringe World friend which gives you immediate access.