Bright Light Bright Light and Mykal Gilgore pay tribute to George and Aretha

It’s no secret that Bight Light Bright Light is a massive George Michael fan, so it’s no surprise that when asked to cover a song for The Grammy’s Reimagined series a song made famous by the Wham singer was his pick.

Teaming up with recent collaborator Mykel Kilgore, Bright Light Bright Light delivers a cover of I Knew You Were Waiting (For Me), the song that won the 1988 award for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal.

The two singers recently released the dance stomper Heartslap, which features on Bright Light Bright Light’s latest album.

The track was one of the first songs Michael did as a solo artist and teaming up with the Queen of Soul certainly got everyone’s attention.

When George Michael was asked to collaborate with Franklin, one of his musical heroes, he didn’t feel confident writing a song for them sing together. Instead, the record company put forward a song that had been written by Simon Climie and Dennis Morgan.

The Reimaged series sees artist covering songs that has previously won Grammy Awards.

In the series there’s quite a range of artists and songs from the past included. Hayes Warner has delivered a sultry take on Bruno Mars’ Locked Out of Heaven, while Siiickbrain took on Nirvana’s All Apologies.

Britti has covered Ray Charles standard Georgia on My Mind, and a lo-fi version of Seal’s hit Kiss From a Rose was Gen Neo’s contribution to the series.