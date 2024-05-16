Bright Light Bright Light shares new single ‘Heartslap’

Bright Light Bright Light is about to release his brand new album Enjoy Youth and it comes with a catchy duet where he teams up with Mykal Kilgore.

The album is the fifth full length work from the nu-disco star and it features appearances from Beth Hirsch, Ultra Nate, and Berri – who is famous for singing about the sunshine after the rain.

The highly anticipated record in out on Friday 17th May and fans have alreadyt heard a swag of singles from the record including I Don’t Know What I’m Gonna Do, Sweet Release, Boys Etc, Down to One, You Want My… and Every Emotion.

Mykal Gilgore has found success in musical theatre appearing in Motown – The Musical, Hair, and TV broadcast The Wiz – Live. He brought out his debut album A Man Born Black in 2019.

Together to two artists are having a lot of fun as they party through an 80’s inspired video that draws on computer game imagery.