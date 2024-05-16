Search
Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

Bright Light Bright Light shares new single ‘Heartslap’

Culture

Bright Light Bright Light is about to release his brand new album Enjoy Youth and it comes with a catchy duet where he teams up with Mykal Kilgore.

The album is the fifth full length work from the nu-disco star and it features appearances from Beth Hirsch, Ultra Nate, and Berri – who is famous for singing about the sunshine after the rain.

The highly anticipated record in out on Friday 17th May and fans have alreadyt heard a swag of singles from the record including I Don’t Know What I’m Gonna Do, Sweet Release, Boys Etc, Down to One, You Want My… and Every Emotion.

Mykal Gilgore has found success in musical theatre appearing in Motown – The Musical, Hair, and TV broadcast The Wiz – Live. He brought out his debut album A Man Born Black in 2019.

Together to two artists are having a lot of fun as they party through an 80’s inspired video that draws on computer game imagery.

