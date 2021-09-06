British footballer Marc Bola charged over historical social media post

British footballer Marc Bola, who plays for Middlesbrough, has been charged with ‘Aggravated” misconduct over a social media post he made that had a reference to sexual orientation.

The Football Association have released a statement outlining the infraction.

“Middlesbrough FC’s Marc Bola has been charged with a misconduct for a breach of FA Rule E3 in relation to a social media post on April 14, 2012.

“It is alleged that this post is insulting and/or abusive and/or improper and/or brought the game into disrepute contrary to FA Rule E3.1.

“It is further alleged that this post constitutes an “aggravated breach” which is defined in FA Rule E3.2, as it included a reference to sexual orientation.

“The defender has until September 20, 2021 to provide his response to this charge.”

The decision to ask the player to explain himself has raised quite a few eyebrows though, as Bola would have been a 14-year-old when he made the comment in 2012.

It’s not the first time British soccer players have had to explain comments they made as teenagers. In March West Ham winger Jarrod Bowen was pulled up over social media comments he’d made in 2012, he was 15 at the time. The 24-year-old apologised, was given a warning and had to attend a Football Association education course.

The situation has left many football fans asking at what point do you draw a line on someone’s past comments?

OIP Staff

