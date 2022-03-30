British MP Jamie Wallis shares that he is transgender

British MP Jamie Wallis has shared that he is transgender, his disclosure has been praised by Conservative party leader, Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Warning: This story contains references to gender dysphoria, sexual assault and traumatic events.

In a statement Wallis shared that since taking up his seat in Westminster in 2020 he had been given great support from his colleagues, not just as a new MP, but also providing assistance as he dealt with gender dysphoria.

“I’ve had a lot of support from the Whips since I was elected. Not for the reasons you might think, but there’s a lot that goes on in MPs lives and the Whips play an important wellbeing role – as far as I’ve seen they try their best to support and help MPs who are having a tough time. Well they’ve certainly earned their keep with me.

“I’m trans. Or to be more accurate, I want to be. I’ve been diagnosed with gender dysphoria and I’ve felt this way since I was a very young child. I had no intention of ever sharing this with you. I always imagined I would leave politics well before I ever said this out loud.” Wallis announced.

The politician shared that he’d been the victim of a blackmailing attempt in 2020, and unbeknownst to the public, the offender had been apprehended by the police, convicted, and sentenced to prison.

“In April 2020 when someone Blackmailed me, outed me to my father and sent photographs to other family members. He wanted £50,000 to keep quiet. The police were so supportive, so understanding and on this occasion the system worked.” Wallis said.

The man who attempted the blackmail pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 2 years and nine months behind bars. The blackmail attempt was just one of several traumantic life events the MP has struggled with in recent times. Last year he was sexually assaulted.

“A few months back, in September, I “hooked up” with someone who I met online and when I chose to say ‘no’ on the basis that he wouldn’t wear a condom he chose to rape me. I have not been myself since this incident and I don’t think I will ever recover. It is not something you ever forget, and it is not something you ever move on from.

“Since then things have really taken a tumble. I am not ok.” Wallis said.

In November the Welsh politician was in a single vehicle car accident in the village of Llanblethian in the Vale of Glamorgan. The 37-year-old left the scene of the accident and was latest arrested under suspicion of “driving whilst unfit”. He was later fined £270 and lost three demerit points.

Today Wallis shared that he was being treated for Post Traumatic Stress Disorder due to the series of traumatic events in his life.

“When I crashed my car on the 28th November I fled the scene. I did so because I was terrified. I have PTSD and I honestly have no idea what I was doing except I was overcome by an overwhelming sense of fear. I am sorry that it appears I “ran away” but this isn’t how it happened in the moment.” Wallis said.

While Wallis had planned to keep his gender identity private, a dinner with his party colleagues yesterday had inspired him to open up about his challenges and recent experiences.

“I was reminded of the incredible support those you work with can provide. Also, I was reminded how important it is to be yourself. I have never lived my truth and I’m not sure how. Perhaps it starts with telling everyone.” Wallis said.

At the start of Question Time in the House Prime Minister Boris Johnson voiced his support for Jamie Wallis.

“The whole House will have read the statement from Jamie Wallis and I know the House stands with you and we’ll give you the support that you need to live freely as yourself.” the Prime Minister said, praising the MP’s bravery.

In a follow up statement Wallis said that at this point he did not intend to alter his appearance, name or pronouns, asking people to continue using his/him when speaking to him.

“I am overwhelmed by the kindness and support I have received in the last few hours. I am proud to be completely open and honest about the struggles I have had, and continue to have, with my identity. However, I remain the same person I was yesterday. For the time being, I will continue to present as I always have and will use he/him/his pronouns.

“As always, my priority remains serving the constituents of Bridgend.” Wallis said.

Thursday 31st March is Transgender Day of Visibility. With his announcement Wallis becomes the first member of the British parliament to share that they are transgender.

Graeme Watson

Do you need some support?

If you are struggling with anxiety or depression, support and counselling are available from:

QLife: 1800 184 527 / qlife.org.au (Webchat 3pm – midnight)

QLife are a counselling and referral service for LGBTQIA+ people.

DISCHARGED: [email protected] / discharged.org.au

Discharged is a trans-led support service with peer support groups for trans and gender diverse folks.

Lifeline: 13 11 14 / lifeline.org.au

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 / www.beyondblue.org.au

