British PM Rishi Sunak and Prince William rule out Qatar trip

Newly appointed British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has ruled out heading to Qatar for the World Cup. His announcement follows news that Prince William would not be attending the event.

Both The PM and the Prince had been expected to make an appearance at the soccer event, but as a spotlight has been shone on the country’s human rights abuses, they’ve both ruled out attending.

Qatar has faced criticism for its harsh laws against homosexuality, and its lack of protections for foreign workers. It has been suggested that as many 6,500 people may have died in the last decade as the country raced to build new stadiums for the World Cup.

The news that neither the Prince of Wales nor the Prime Minister, will be attending follows comments from the British Secretary of Foreign Affairs who suggested LGBT attending the event should be respectful of the country’s laws and customs. His comments have been labeled “tone deaf” by the opposition Labour party.

Veteran human rights campaigner Peter Tatchell, who staged a protest in the Qatar earlier this week, has welcomed the news that Prince William will not be attending.

“I am no royalist but I applaud Prince William’s decision not to attend the World Cup in Qatar. He is setting an example to celebrities and governments everywhere. I urge them to follow his exemplary leadership.

“Everyone should stay away, to signal their opposition to the despotic tyranny in Doha and to stand in solidarity with Qataris who are striving for democracy and human rights.

“The suggested excuse that Prince William’s decision is because of a diary clash is implausible, given that the dates of the World Cup have been well known for over a year.

“It would be very wrong for any member of the royal family or our government to be hosted by the Qataris. That would give respectability and credibility to a homophobic, sexist and racist regime. It would be collusion with the dictatorship and an insult to the many victims of its persecution,” Tatchell said.

