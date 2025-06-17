British TV icon Kim Woodburn dead at 83

UK television personality Kim Woodburn has reportedly died at age 83.

British media is reporting Woodburn passed after a short illness, following a statement from the star’s representative.

“It is with immense sadness that we let you know our beloved Kim Woodburn passed away yesterday following a short illness,” the spokesperson said.

“Kim was an incredibly kind, caring, charismatic and strong person.

“Her husband Peter is heartbroken at the loss of his soulmate. We are so proud of the amazing things Kim achieved in her life and career.

“We kindly ask that Kim’s husband and close friends are given the time and privacy they need to grieve.

“We will not be releasing any further details.”

The bold personality rose to fame on the housekeeping reality series How Clean Is Your House?, which debuted in 2003, and she became a household name for her outrageous antics and distinctive style.

Woodburn went on to feature on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, Hotel GB and Celebrity Big Brother among myriad talk show and variety appearances over the decades.