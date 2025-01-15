‘Britney: Live at Fringe’ for one night only!

Britney Spears is coming to Fringe World Festival for a concert spectacular at Connections Nightclub.

Alexas Armstrong is bringing the princess of pop to Perth for an outrageous journey through all nine of Britney’s albums, bringing you all the hits, costumes and choreography.

We caught up with Alexas for to find out more as she prepares to bring us Britney baby one more time.

As queer people, we get to choose our divas. What draws you to Britney in particular?

The look, the dancing, the music, to be honest all of it! She is my number one, my pop diva icon!

She is iconic and even though she doesn’t want to do it anymore, I’m happy to try and keep her magic alive in my own little way.

What’s your earliest memory of Britney Spears?

Growing up, my sister played her first album on repeat all the time.

I can always remember watching her on Saturday mornings on the TV in her music videos and even though I felt like I couldn’t say it I was already in love with her!

Britney doesn’t hold back on the choreography – do you like to set yourself new dance/performance challenges?

Britney has a lot of iconic dance choreography which is shown in the show, but there is a lot of original choreography by myself in this show as well.

I’ve never tried to be exactly like Britney, but my version of Britney. No one can and will ever be her, but I love to try to be her in my own way.

How do you condense a concert spectacular into a Fringe World format? How do you keep all of that glamour inside one spiegeltent?

So, I have done a version of this show before at a different venue and it went for an hour and a half with aerials, lighting and smoke effects – but with Fringe World we only get one hour slots.

I’m so honoured to be able to present this show at Connections Nightclub. The show’s magic and intensity is still the same but just a little shorter than before.

Don’t worry though, there’s still 21 iconic Britney Spears songs and 12 costumes changes packed into this unforgettable one hour performance!

What’s your personal favourite Britney song, album and live performance – go!

Wow, I think that is the hardest question…

Favourite commercial song would have to be Me Against The Music with Madonna, live performance would be when she made her return in 2016 at the MTV Music Awards and favourite album would have to be In The Zone!

For the baby queers looking to transform into their own diva – what advice do you have? Can the Kayoss Factory help these emerging queens?

First off, you need to love them and you need to know them. All the highs and lows – that’s what will set you apart from just doing any regular drag spot number. Make your passion for them shine through.

I’m always open to offering advice to up and coming performers of any genre and I’m looking forward to announcing workshops through The Kayoss Factory very, very soon!

Catch Britney: Live at Fringe for one night only at Connections Nightclub this Saturday, 18 January. For more, head to fringeworld.com.au