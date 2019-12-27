‘I Am What I Am’ composer Jerry Herman dead at 88

Broadway composer Jerry Herman, who composed music for Hello Dolly, La Cage aux Folles and Mame has passed away aged 88.

Herman had lived with HIV since being diagnosed with the virus in the mid 1980’s, his death has been attributed to pulmonary failure.

Herman won two Tony Awards, two Grammy Awards and in 2010 received a Kennedy Centre Honour.

One of his best known songs was I Am What I Am. The song features in the musical La Cage aux Folles and became an LGBTIQ+ anthem recorded by everyone from Gloria Gaynor to Eddie Fisher, John Barrowman and Shirley Bassey. Hannah Jones’ version of the song was featured in the British TV series Queer as Folk.

La Cage aux Folles, opened on Broadway in 1983. Based on a 1973 farcical French play by Jean Poiret, it broke down barriers by being one of the first Broadway musicals to focus on a same-sex relationship. THe play was later adapted into the movie The Birdcage

Among his other musicals was Jerry’s Girls, Milk and Honey, Mack and Mabel and many others that featured on Broadway.

Singer Elaine Paige commented on Herman’s passing saying he was one of Broadway’s great composers and lyricists, describing him as a “wonderful man” in a Twitter post.

Choreographer Matthew Bourne said, “his feel-good shows full of melody and joy will live forever.”

Writer and performer Harvey Fierstein, who collaborated with Herman on La Cage aux Folles described him as one of the greats.

“Jerry Herman lost his hard fought battle last night and we lost one of the greats. A collaborator and friend for almost 40 years, I cannot thank him enough for his love, trust, encouragement, support and laughter. Well done, Mr Herman. Bravo!” Fierstein posted to social media.

Bernadette Peters, Michael Feinstein, George Takei, John Barrowman and Trevor Ashley were also among the starts paying tribute to the composer.

OIP Staff