Brolga release ‘Always’ an anthem for indigenous rights

Always was, always will be … has been a cry from Indigenous Australians for decades as a statement that their land was never ceded.

“But this is not a war cry,” says Russell ‘Rusty’ Smith, a Pitjantjatjara man who records under the moniker Brolga, “it is a song of acknowledgement of history, reconciliation and moving forward as one.”

New track Always, written by Smith and Melbourne-based BROLGA band member Matty Vehl, is a collaboration between Indigenous and non-Indigenous mates, precisely the premise of the song.

“Always is my way of writing about the tyranny of colonisation in Australia, today. I wrote this song with Matty Vehl about the history of Aboriginal people but in a very subtle way, and in a very beautiful way. When we wrote the song, we talked about how we’d like to see change in Australia,” Smith said.

Russell Smith has played his music on many stages, from big cities to the deep quiet of the Australian bush. A master of the yidaki (didgeridoo), he has performed with some of the biggest stars in the Australian music firmament, including Paul Kelly, Uncle Archie Roach AC, Tommy Emmanuel and Amy Shark. He has worked alongside the legendary Sixto Rodriguez, and with international composers Peter Sculthorpe and Rupert Gregson-Williams.

On Wednesday Russell Smith will be inducted into the South Australian Music Hall of Fame. He will be just the fourth First Nations artist to be inducted, following Uncle Archie Roach AC, the late Ruby Hunter, and the band No Fixed Address.

The song also comes with a charming music video, a collaboration with filmmaker Michael Angus, a mate from Smith’s community on Queensland’s Tambourine Mountain. Producer and Director Angus has collaborated on many Indigenous projects starting with his first feature documentary Ooldea filmed on Spinifex country, coincidently Smith’s mother’s country. More recently he has also worked with Busby Marou, on their music video for Paint This Land.

Michael states, “While the referendum for the Indigenous Voice To Parliament is becoming a political hot potato we did not want to make this an overly political statement, ultimately though Rusty wants the country to vote YES!”.

“Indigenous Australians have a deep understanding about bringing people together and why that works in a practical way – we chose a barbecue setting for the video because I believe this is just an extension of that cultural framework. It’s the Australian way that people gather to connect and to communicate their truth.

“We’ve mixed digital photography with Super 8 film to reflect that the song has historical references but is also very much about the present and that Indigenous stories and songlines have been around for 50,000 years and still survive today”.

