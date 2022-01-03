Broods to play venues around Australia on Space Island Tour

Broods fourth full-length studio album Space Island is due for release in Febraury 2022 following the success of their November single Heartbreak.

As one of Australia’s most loved acts, Broods have also announced they will be heading back to Australia in March 2022, for their Space Island Tour, their first live headline shows since 2019.

Heartbreak is a song that the band say embodies a certain enchanted quality as the band delve into complex subject matter. With serpentine grooves, shimmering textures and synths that conjure a bit of space-age psychedelia, ‘Heartbreak’ fully epitomizes the prismatic musicality at the heart of Space Island.

“We wrote this from a place of determination. Determined to learn from the loss of my marriage and keep my heart open in its most tender state,” Georgia said of the tune.

“When I say, ‘Let your heart break’, I’m whispering to myself to stay present with the grief and transmute it into empathy. It was a mantra for me when I first separated from my husband. One of our parents would reiterate to me daily at the beginning of my healing.”

Following on from the Space Island Chapter 1 video for Piece of Mind, Space Island Chapter 2 is an animated video for Heartbreak directed by Dr D Foothead and produced by local producer Alex McCrossin.

“In the second chapter we step away from denial and into the darker corners of our heartbreak,” Georgia adds, speaking of the video.

“Where the things that hurt the most become a guide back to ourselves. They become the teachers that help us empathize with ourselves, and through that, connects us to a deeper kindness for others. To let your heartbreak is not just a fearless and freeing thing to do, but a selfless act of love as well.”

Broods’ Space Island is out this February, and catch the duo on tour this March. For more info head to broodsmusic.com

