Brooke Candy twists things up on new single ‘Yoga’

Singer-songwriter-rapper-artist Brooke Candy unites with electronic music producer DJ Only Fire for an irresistible new single, Yoga.

“I’ve been listening to Brooke Candy since 2012 when she released Das Me,'” says Only Fire, “so her reaching out to make music together felt amazing.”

“I had the idea for Yoga in mind for a long time but never got the verses right until she hopped on it and did her thing. Both our styles are very similar so this collab just made sense, and it’s definitely not our last one.

“I wanted Yoga to have a generic house sound you would hear on the radio in the gym; catchy but with very raunchy lyrics. So that’s basically what inspired its sound and lyrical content – I just wanted to make a fun workout song.”

Brooke Candy embarked on her next musical era last month with Flip Phone, her first new single in more than three years.

Flip Phone was produced by PAPER Magazine – the NYC-based magazine’s first ever foray into music video production – with South Korean eyewear brand Gentle Monster.

