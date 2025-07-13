Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Lifeblood rules for plasma donation come into effect today

News

Australian Red Cross Lifeblood has today removed most sexual activity wait times for life-saving plasma donations, safely paving the way for many gay and bisexual men, transgender people, sex workers, and people on pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) to help save lives.

Previous donor rules prevented many people from the LGBTQIA+ and sex worker communities from donating plasma if they had sex within the past three months.

- Advertisement -

Plasma, the “liquid gold” part of blood, is now the donation type most needed by Australian patients, with treatment for more than 50 medical conditions reliant on its supply.

Some 625,000 Australians may become eligible to donate plasma, with Lifeblood anticipating around 95,000 additional donations of plasma to be made each year.

CEO Stephen Cornelissen AM thanked the community for their overwhelming support of these changes.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming many more people into our donor centres from today.

“Importantly, today’s change will allow those on PrEP to become the first in the world to donate plasma without a wait period.”

He said patient safety would always be Lifeblood’s top priority, and that extensive research and modelling had shown these changes can be implemented without compromising the safety of Australia’s blood supply.  

“Over the next 12 months, we estimate an extra 24,000 donors will give plasma, but we know people have been eagerly awaiting these changes and hope to far exceed these numbers.”

Lifeblood has also been progressing changes to blood and platelets donation eligibility, with the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) recently approving a submission to remove gender-based sexual activity rules.  

These changes – known as gender-neutral assessments – are expected to be introduced in 2026, and once implemented, will see all donors being asked the same questions about sexual activity, regardless of gender or sexuality.

“These two changes are underpinned by research and evidence that demonstrate safety, and together, will allow the greatest number of people to donate blood and plasma.

“While the rules were put in place to ensure a safe blood supply in the past, we know they have contributed to the stigma faced by many and hope today will be a turning point for Lifeblood and the LGBTQIA+ community and that people will feel welcome to come forward to donate their life-saving plasma,” Stephen added.

To book a donation call 13 14 95, visit lifeblood.com.au or download the Donate Blood App.

Source: Media Release

Latest

Culture

Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

0
This week we take a listen to new tracks from Peggy Gou, Conan Gray, Sugababes, Skunk Anansie and ATEEZ.
History

On This gay Day | Actor Jane Lynch was born in 1960

0
Lynch is best known for playing Sue Sylvester on TV's 'Glee'.
Culture

Rhonda Burchmore has some tall tales to tell

0
The entertainer is bringing her cabaret show to Perth for the first time.
News

News Quiz: Did you stay on top of the news this week?

0
Test your knowledge, test your friends.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Culture

Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

0
This week we take a listen to new tracks from Peggy Gou, Conan Gray, Sugababes, Skunk Anansie and ATEEZ.
History

On This gay Day | Actor Jane Lynch was born in 1960

0
Lynch is best known for playing Sue Sylvester on TV's 'Glee'.
Culture

Rhonda Burchmore has some tall tales to tell

0
The entertainer is bringing her cabaret show to Perth for the first time.
News

News Quiz: Did you stay on top of the news this week?

0
Test your knowledge, test your friends.
News

West Coast Eagle Jack Graham suspended over homophobic slur

0
The experienced player reported himself over an incident from last week.

Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

OUTinPerth -
This week we take a listen to new tracks from Peggy Gou, Conan Gray, Sugababes, Skunk Anansie and ATEEZ.
Read more

On This gay Day | Actor Jane Lynch was born in 1960

OUTinPerth -
Lynch is best known for playing Sue Sylvester on TV's 'Glee'.
Read more

Rhonda Burchmore has some tall tales to tell

Graeme Watson -
The entertainer is bringing her cabaret show to Perth for the first time.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture