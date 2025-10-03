Search
Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

Bumpy delivers her debut album ‘Kanana’

Culture

Its a big day for local musician Bumpy, her debut album Kanana has arrived!

Kanana means ‘Land where the sun sets” in Noongar and its also the name of Bumpy’s album. Anticipation about the release of the album has been building following singles Feel Good, Cosy Comfy, Kanana and Maambakoort.

The album was created on Wurundjeri Country where the artist has lived for the last decade, but it also draws upon the Noongar language of the singer’s heritage. It’s a beautiful mix of jazz, blues, soul and woven with threads of Indigenous culture and language.

The album opens up with River Skies, the sound of a digeridoo, clap sticks, a chorus of singers backing Bumpy’s distinctive vocals, partnered with meandering keyboards and shimmering drums. It’s a big beginning, tapping into a gospel vibe and the sense of creation as we’re asked to “find the dreaming in the spirt sky”.

The title track Kanana follows, laid back funky bass, soulful grooves and airy vocals. It’s an intriguing mix of chilled out sounds, but with an urgency and tightness to some sections that creates an intriguing sonic journey.

Maambakoort, the Noongar world for saltwater, is ethereal and subdued. Gently strummed guitars and a warm vocal encapsulates us as Bumpy recalls a memory of descending into water and the chorus in language is transfixing. As the track progresses is builds to a crescendo before retreating back to a bluesy vibe.

The laidback feeling continues on Lessons, a brief song of just under 2 minutes that sees Bumpy sing about time being of the essence while jazz guitars noodle away.

The funky beats hit with Nan’s the Word, evoking the feeling of a warm sunset and channeling the soul sounds of generations of legendary singers, this encapsulates classic sound with warm organ, horns and a killer vocal.

The soulful beauty continues with Feel Good and Cosy Comfy, before we get another shorter interlude piece with Essence.

Penultimate track Pressue returns us to the blues territory, before Bumpy sings off with Untangling a zen-like meditation that shows the subtlety of her amazing vocal talents.

Kanana is available now.

News

Andrew Hastie quits the Coalition frontbench fueling leadership challenge speculation

0
The member for Canning said he could no longer serve in Sussan Ley's shadow cabinet.
News

“Not guilty”: Beau Lamarre-Condon formerly enters plea on murder charges

0
The accused former police officer also had an outburst in court saying he would "not be silenced".
News

Study finds LGBT community needs a different approach to mental health care

0
Echoing other research from around the globe a new report from UCLA highlights the greater mental health support needs of the LGBT communities.
History

On This Gay Day | Author Gore Vidal was born in 1925

0
Gore Vidal was a prolific author who never held back in sharing his opinion.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

