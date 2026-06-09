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Mira Sorvino and Lisa Kudrow to return for ‘Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion’ sequel

Culture

A sequel to the 1997 cult favourite Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion is coming soon, reuniting the original cast and bringing some new stars along for the ride.

The Hollywood Reporter has revealed Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino will return as the titular characters, 30 years after their remarkable 10-year high school reunion.

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The iconic duo will be joined by Janeane Garofalo as Heather, Alan Cumming as Sandy Frink and Camryn Manheim as Toby, alongside new characters played by Patrick Warburton, Rob Huebel, Keegan-Michael Key and 90s heartthrob Breckin Meyer.

Original screenwriter Robin Schiff is also back for the sequel, but the story is being kept heavily under wraps ahead of any trailers or teasers.

Production is now underway, with the new film set to debut as a Hulu Original in the United States, or Disney+ around the world.

Stay tuned for more details as they are revealed.

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Retired rugby player Kane Evans comes out and shares emotional journey

OUTinPerth -
Former Sydney Roosters player Kane Evans has shared he is gay in a stirring interview this week.
Read more

Review | Dustin Hoffman shines in Daniel Roher’s fiction debut ‘The Tuner’

OUTinPerth -
A stylish, tightly crafted thriller pairs Dustin Hoffman and Leo Woodall in a polished debut from Oscar winner Daniel Roher.
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Madonna's epic new video featuring multiple songs from her forthcoming album Confessions on a Dancefloor II has arrived.
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OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

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