Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Burkina Faso brings in new laws to criminalise homosexuality

News

The African nation Burkina Faso has introduced new laws to criminalise homosexuality.

The landlocked country in West Africa is bordered by Mali, Niger, Benin, Togo, Ghana and Ivory Coast. On September 1 the country’s parliament approved a new law making consensual same-sex activity illegal.

- Advertisement -

Under this new law, people found guilty of homosexuality could face two to five years in prison, as well as fines. It is the first time there has been a law against homosexuality in the country.

Photo montage: Image of Burkina Faso President Ibrahim Traoré by Alexander Kryazhev / RIA Novosti, published via a Creative Commons CC BY-SA 3.0 license.

Passed as part of the broader Persons and Family Code, the criminalization provision was adopted unanimously by the assembly’s 71 members. It also would provide prison sentences and fines for “behavior likely to promote homosexual practices and similar practices.”

Justice and Human Rights Minister Edasso Rodrigue Bayala said the new laws showed respect for society’s cultural values.

“If a person is a perpetrator of homosexual or similar practices, all the bizarre behaviour, they will go before the judge,” he said, adding that foreign nationals would be deported from the country.  

There are now calls from the international community on President Ibrahim Traoré to reject the laws highlighting that they contravene the country’s obligations under the African Charter on Human Rights and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.

Burkina Faso remains one of the most undeveloped and politically unstable countries in the world. President Traoré came to power in 2022 via a coup d’état. At 37 he is the second youngest head of state in the world, Iceland’s Prime Minister Kristrún Frostadóttir is 59 days younger.

Since coming to power Traoré has seen off two further coup attempts, and has maintained power through strong use of propaganda and a tight control of the country’s parliament.

Latest

News

Izak Rankine apolgises for gay slur as he returns to Australia

0
Adelaide Crows player Izak Rankine has delivered an apology...
News

Olympian Greg Louganis is selling his medals to fund leaving the USA

0
The 65-year-old Olympian said he's ready for the next chapter of his life.
News

Queer Screen announces award winners

0
The Sydney based festival has just enjoyed a spectacular season.
History

On This Gay Day | The film 'My Own Private Idaho' made its debut

0
In 1991 'My Own Private Idaho' screened at the...

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

Izak Rankine apolgises for gay slur as he returns to Australia

0
Adelaide Crows player Izak Rankine has delivered an apology...
News

Olympian Greg Louganis is selling his medals to fund leaving the USA

0
The 65-year-old Olympian said he's ready for the next chapter of his life.
News

Queer Screen announces award winners

0
The Sydney based festival has just enjoyed a spectacular season.
History

On This Gay Day | The film 'My Own Private Idaho' made its debut

0
In 1991 'My Own Private Idaho' screened at the...
News

Anti-trans campaigner Graham Linehan arrested in London

0
The writer is now out on bail but has been told to stay off X.

Izak Rankine apolgises for gay slur as he returns to Australia

OUTinPerth -
Adelaide Crows player Izak Rankine has delivered an apology for his use of a gay slur during an AFL match, an incident that saw...
Read more

Olympian Greg Louganis is selling his medals to fund leaving the USA

OUTinPerth -
The 65-year-old Olympian said he's ready for the next chapter of his life.
Read more

Queer Screen announces award winners

Graeme Watson -
The Sydney based festival has just enjoyed a spectacular season.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture