The African nation Burkina Faso has introduced new laws to criminalise homosexuality.

The landlocked country in West Africa is bordered by Mali, Niger, Benin, Togo, Ghana and Ivory Coast. On September 1 the country’s parliament approved a new law making consensual same-sex activity illegal.

Under this new law, people found guilty of homosexuality could face two to five years in prison, as well as fines. It is the first time there has been a law against homosexuality in the country.

Photo montage: Image of Burkina Faso President Ibrahim Traoré by Alexander Kryazhev / RIA Novosti, published via a Creative Commons CC BY-SA 3.0 license.

Passed as part of the broader Persons and Family Code, the criminalization provision was adopted unanimously by the assembly’s 71 members. It also would provide prison sentences and fines for “behavior likely to promote homosexual practices and similar practices.”

Justice and Human Rights Minister Edasso Rodrigue Bayala said the new laws showed respect for society’s cultural values.

“If a person is a perpetrator of homosexual or similar practices, all the bizarre behaviour, they will go before the judge,” he said, adding that foreign nationals would be deported from the country.

There are now calls from the international community on President Ibrahim Traoré to reject the laws highlighting that they contravene the country’s obligations under the African Charter on Human Rights and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.

Burkina Faso remains one of the most undeveloped and politically unstable countries in the world. President Traoré came to power in 2022 via a coup d’état. At 37 he is the second youngest head of state in the world, Iceland’s Prime Minister Kristrún Frostadóttir is 59 days younger.

Since coming to power Traoré has seen off two further coup attempts, and has maintained power through strong use of propaganda and a tight control of the country’s parliament.