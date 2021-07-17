Caitlyn Jenner flies into Australia for ‘Celebrity Big Brother’

Reality TV star, Olympic champion and aspiring politician Cairlyn Jenner has reportedly arrived in Sydney to film Big Brother VIP for Channel 7.

While the TV broadcaster is yet to confirm her participation in the upcoming series, multiple media outlets have reported that Jenner has arrived in Australia and begun her 14 days isolation before being put into isolation in the Big Brother house alongside a mix of local and international celebrities.

Radio duo Fitzy and Whippa have also suggested Neil Patrick Harris will be participating in the program. Harris was already in Australia to film a new series of Australia’s Got Talent.

A spokesperson for the Stranded Aussies Action Network said the decision was a “slap in the face” to Australians desperately trying to get home.

Jenner is no stranger to being locked away with other celebrities, she’s previously appeared in both the British and American versions of the I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here.

While there has only previously been a single series of the celebrity version of Big Brother in Australia, it’s been a staple of British TV for over two decades, with 22 series of the show having gone to air so far.

