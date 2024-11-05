Search
Leigh Andrew Hill
Leigh Andrew Hill

Callout for Transgender Day of Remembrance speakers and performers

Community

Transgender Day of Remembrance is coming up later this month, marking an important opportunity to honour the lives of trans and gender diverse people.

Each year, organisations and grassroots community groups around the world hold vigils on 20 November to hold dear the memories of trans and gender diverse people who have lost their lives, and draw urgent attention to the contributing issues, discrimination and violence against our communities.

Here in Western Australia, TransFolk of WA have been hosting the vigil for many years, with members of the community sharing thoughts and memories with those who’ve gathered to hear them.

This year, TransFolk of WA have put a callout for speakers and performers who wish to contribute their words, talents and passion to the ceremony.

The team are seeking speakers, storytellers, poets, musicians, drag performers or other forms of acknowledgement. If you can think of a respectful way to honour this occasion, TransFolk of WA would like to hear from you.

More information is available through TransFolk of WA’s expression of interest form here.

Do you need some support?

If you are struggling with anxiety or depression, support and counselling are available from:

QLife: 1800 184 527 / qlife.org.au (Webchat 3pm – midnight)
QLife are a counselling and referral service for LGBTQIA+ people.

DISCHARGEDinfo@discharged.org.au / discharged.org.au
Discharged is a trans-led support service with peer support groups for trans and gender diverse folks.

Lifeline: 13 11 14 / lifeline.org.au

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 / www.beyondblue.org.au

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

