Calls for Premier Mark McGowan to act on conversion therapy

National lobby group, Just_Equal, have again called on the McGowan Government to ban LGBTIQ+ conversion practices in the wake of evidence from Albany that a local church is promoting it.

Just_Equal spokesperson, Brian Greig, said the state government could no longer avoid this issue or continue with its claim that national regulation of counsellors was the answer to reform.

“The State Government’s position on this is untenable. Three other states have banned this practice, while another two are currently looking into proposed reform.

“WA is fast becoming a haven for those who promote this junk-science and LGBTIQ+ people, including children, are being targeted as a result,” Greig said.

Just_Equal have written to the WA Ministers for Health and Mental Health to ask what action they are taking to ban this harmful practice.

‘Gay conversion practices’ involve a process of “healing” LGBTIQ+ people, so they are no longer same-sex attracted or experience gender dysphoria.

“Conversion practice is a pseudo-science mumbo-jumbo invented by religious fundamentalists to legitimise the ongoing persecution of LGBTIQ+ people.

“The reality is that most people who experience these programs end up with psychological disorders; anxiety, depression, PTSD and suicidal ideation.

“This is because the programs fail, and vulnerable people who undertake them are blamed for this failure, creating a downwards spiral of self-loathing and insecurity.

“LGBTIQ+ people are not ‘sick’, and coercing them into the quackery of becoming ‘normal’ simply feeds off the pain and desperation of LGBTIQ+ people raised in religious communities and led to believe that being gay or gender diverse is their fault.

“Under consumer law, a sales rep cannot sell a washing machine if they know it won’t work, will likely cause harm and has no technology behind it.

“But under WA health laws there is nothing to stop spruikers of LGBTIQ+ conversions promoting their ‘treatments’ without disclosing the risks, the failure rate and the lack of science behind it,” Greig said.

The Australian Medical Association and Australian Psychological Society have both condemned conversion practices as harmful and dangerous.

It has been banned in Queensland, Victoria and the ACT, with South Australia and Tasmania currently looking at reform. Health Minister Roger Cook has previously spoken about tightening Western Australia’s laws relating to counselling practices, but has not committed to acting on conversion therapies directly.

Albany’s Baptist Church have denied the Real Lives event delivered by ex-gay organisation True Identity is a promotion of any form of conversion therapy. The group says it offers support services and counselling for people who want to move away from their homosexual, bisexual or transgender identities by embracing Christ.

Graeme Watson

