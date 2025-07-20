Can you help Mama Alto bring her new album to life?

Cabaret performer Mama Alto made her international headline debut with a show at Joe’s Pub in New York in 2024. She returned in 2025 to perform her show Transcendence for a second time, and now there are plans to bring a recording of the show to her loyal fans.

Both shows were captured as high quality multitrack audio recordings. Now the performer has launched a crowdfunding project is to mix, master, manufacture, release and distribute a live album across digital, CD and vinyl.

The project is supported through the Australian Cultural Fund, so donations are tax deductible.

Mama Alto spoke about the experience of performing at Joe’s Pub during a 2024 interview with OUTinPerth.

“It is a place where the New York and global luminaries of cabaret perform, it’s one of their favorite rooms. I’ve been seeing shows there for about 16 years and I’ve always wanted to perform there, and the circumstances aligned.” Mama Alto shared.

The show was a culmination over a decade of performances for Mama Alto.

“I realised I’ve been doing solo cabaret shows for 13 years now – lucky 13. So for that show I put together, I revisited some of my favorite and best songs that I’ve interpreted, and stories that I’ve told, over the last 13 years and created new versions of them, new arrangements with the pianist, and new interpretations, new ways of doing them.”

Perth audiences got to see Transcendence at the Perth International Cabaret Festival in 2024, and Mama Alto will return to the west coast this weekend to play After Dark, the new cabaret event in Belmont.