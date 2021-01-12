‘Canada’s Drag Race’ to return for round two in 2021

If you can’t get enough of Drag Race, have no fear; Canada’s Drag Race is set to return for its second season in 2021.

Canada will join RuPaul’s Drag Race, RuPaul’s Drag Race UK and the much-anticipated debut of Drag Race Australia on the airwaves later this year.

The trio of judges from last year’s debut season, original series 11 runner-up Brooke Lynn Hytes, actor Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman and model Stacey McKenzie are set return along with a suite of guest judges from the Great White North.

“We are thrilled to bring another season of Canada’s Drag Race to fans, alongside Blue Ant and Crave,” producers Randy Barbato and Fenton Bailey said.

“Audiences can look forward to even more charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent that the inspiring drag artists of the Great White North have to offer,”

Who will inherit the crown from season 1 winner Priyanka? Stay tuned for more info on season 2.

