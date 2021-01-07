Reports say RuPaul lands in NZ to film Drag Race Down Under

After months of rumours and rumblings, it appears the much anticipated Australian spinoff of RuPaul’s Drag Race is coming very soon.

An exclusive from Gayexpress.co.nz alleges that RuPaul has landed in New Zealand for quarantine ahead of filming, with Australian and Kiwi drag performers facing off for what appears to be Drag Race: Down Under.

The ten episode season is set to feature ten queens from Australia, and two more competitors from across the Tasman Sea.

If the rumours are to be believed, this will be the third series with RuPaul as host, alongside the US and UK editions of the drag competition.

Let’s hope we see some of our incredible WA talent on the show! Who would you like to see compete for the inaugural crown?

The competition is expected to begin filming towards the end of the month.

OIP Staff

