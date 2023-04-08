Caroline Polachek shares gorgeous music video for ‘Smoke’

Experimental pop favourite Caroline Polachek has shared a volcanic new live performance music video for her latest single.

Smoke is a standout track from Caroline’s latest album Desire, I Want To Turn Into You, celebrated by critics as romantic, chaotic and immersive musical odyssey.

Featuring Caroline and her live band, Maya Laner, Matthew Horton, and Russell Holzman amongst pulsating volcanos, smoke, and glowing red glyphs, this live visual underscores Caroline’s signature choreography.

Desire, I Want To Turn Into You is out now.

Image: Aidan Zamiri

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.