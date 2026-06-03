Ex-AFL player Mitch Robinson criticised over response to radio host who mistakenly said he’d come out

A Brisbane radio host has slipped up. Confusing retired Brisbane Lions AFL player Mitch Robinson with retired West Coast player Mitch Brown, Suzie O’Neill announced the former had made a big statement about his sexuality last year.

Olympian Suzie O’Neill has moved from sports into radio and now co-hosts The Nick, Luttsy and Suzie Show on Nova 106.9. On Monday she mistakenly announced that Mitch Robinson has come out, confusing him with Mitch Brown who shared that he is bisexual back in 2025. Brown became the first top level AFL player to publicly share they were same-sex attracted.

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“Mitch Robinson came out recently in the AFL,” she said.

“What? I don’t think it’s Mitch Robinson,” co-host David ‘Luttsy’ Lutteral replied.

O’Neill was quit to fix her error, but Robinson soon called in to the show to discuss the error. Putting on a stereotypical ‘gay voice’ he greeted the hosts with “Hey guys!” before saying he’d have to go and update his Wikipedia page with the new details about his sexuality.

““It’s probably not the best thing that I’ve woken up to.” Robinson said. “I appreciate it that Susie O’Neill knows my name, that’s pretty cool.”

Mitch Brown later commented on the interaction in a social media post saying it was disappointing that Robinson had felt it necessary to put on a voice for the segment.



““I know people will say I’m being too sensitive but what’s the punchline here?” Brown asked. “A stereotype of what queer people sound like? Why are we still accepting this everyday stuff as okay?

“And ps I don’t sound like that. Just an ordinary ‘hello guys’ for this bisexual.”

OUTinPerth has reached out to Mitch Robinson for comment.