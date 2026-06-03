Meaghan Holden: We need to speak up before silence becomes acceptance

OPINION

In recent times, I have felt the highs and lows when observing the behaviour, commentary and political discourse in our society. I despaired when I heard the booing of First Nations Elders during the Welcome to Country ceremonies on Anzac Day morning. That same afternoon, I was inspired when a crowd of 90,000 people stood and cheered Uncle Colin Hunter Jnr’s Welcome to Country at the MCG.

This reminded me of something I genuinely believe. Most people are good. Most people are kind. Most people believe everyone deserves to be safe, respected and treated fairly. Most people are allies, whether they use that word or not. Unfortunately, most people are also silent, and I am increasingly concerned that the voices of kindness are being drowned out by the voices of division.

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I attended a number of events for IDAHOBIT (International Day Against LGBTIQA+ Discrimination) including Rainbow Futures WA’s inaugural IDAHOBIT lecture, a Parliamentary briefing on law reform, and several community presentations. I listened to stories of people losing jobs because of their sexuality, of people being targeted and assaulted in public for no reason, about the impact of online abuse and conversion practices on people’s mental health and of the ongoing fight for individuals to be able to make decisions about their bodies. These have all given me pause for thought.

During May, as part of IDAHOBIT , Rainbow Futures WA, Living Proud and Youth Pride Network launched the ‘Safety is for Everyone’ campaign. The purpose was to highlight that all people have a right to feel safe in the community and receive protection under the law, while outlining the needs of LGBTIQA+ people. We urged the Cook government to introduce law reform that reflects this.

At Living Proud, we hear from people every day who are struggling with the impact of increasing hostility online and in public discourse. We hear from young people and parents worried about being accepted and needing support. We hear from people who thought society was moving forward, only to find themselves once again defending their right to exist.

We have seen a growing trend both in Australia and overseas over the past year, with politicians, commentators and online influencers weaponising fear as a political tool. When people are worried about housing affordability, the cost of living, health care or their future, it can be easy to redirect that frustration towards a convenient target. We’ve seen migrants blamed for housing shortages. We’ve seen trans people turned into the subject of endless political discussion and we’ve seen disinformation used to create confusion and fear.

One of the most common examples is the claim that women and children are somehow at risk because trans people are allowed to access public bathrooms or community facilities. Yet trans people are significantly more likely to experience harassment, abuse and violence themselves than they are to perpetrate it. The fact is that women are overwhelmingly at risk from cis men they already know, not from trans women. The uncomfortable truth is that men who wish to commit violence against women do not need to “dress in women’s clothing” to do so. Violence against women existed long before these debates emerged and will continue unless we address the real causes.

These harmful narratives persist because fear is an effective weapon that creates headlines, attracts clicks and generates votes. When public figures use sound bites designed to provoke outrage, it causes harm and the consequences are deeply felt by our community. This is not a new strategy. Create fear, identify a target and convince people that someone else is responsible for their struggles. This is the exact strategy used for the concerning wave of ‘manosphere’ content online that promotes aggressive and misogynistic attitudes and centres women as the reason for men’s struggles.

The recent AFL Appeals Board decision involving Lance Collard, and the public debate that followed, raised important questions about the behaviour we are willing to tolerate and excuse. By describing racist, sexist and homophobic language as “commonplace” on the football field and suggesting such behaviour can be overlooked because the game is “hard and highly competitive”, the Appeals Board demonstrated a concerning disconnect from contemporary community expectations. These comments reflected a lack of understanding of the real harm caused by discriminatory language and the responsibility sporting institutions have to set standards of respect and inclusion. Passion is not an excuse for abuse, and competition is not an excuse for discrimination.

The attempted bombing plot at the Boorloo Invasion Day rally earlier this year should serve as a warning that reflects a broader reality. When public discourse becomes increasingly hostile, when communities are routinely portrayed as threats, and when leaders fail to challenge disinformation, there is a risk that some individuals will feel justified in taking that hostility further. This is why speaking up matters.

There is a quote by film producer Franklin Leonard that has stayed with me: “When you’re accustomed to privilege, equality feels like oppression.(It’s not).” I think it helps explain much of what we are seeing today. For some people, greater visibility and inclusion for women, First Nations people, migrants, people with disability and LGBTIQA+ communities feels uncomfortable because it challenges assumptions that have existed for generations.

But safety is not special treatment or a privilege for just a few. It is a right for all. Calling for equity and inclusion is not taking anything away from others. Our call is for respect, an old-fashioned value that was instilled by our parents and our grandparents. “Treat others how you want to be treated” – this basic idea resonates with all of us.

So, what do we do now? We speak up. We challenge disinformation when we hear it. We support evidence-based policies rather than fear-based politics. We insist on people being held accountable for their words, whether it is in the media or on the floor of Parliament. We ask our political leaders, community leaders and media organisations to show courage and take responsibility. We push governments to actively include the rights, safety and wellbeing of LGBTIQA+ people in legislation, policy and service design. We must change hearts and minds.

Most people are good but good people cannot afford to remain silent. We all need to speak up and stand together because safety is for everyone.

Meaghan Holden

CEO, Living Proud