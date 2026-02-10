Catch queer short film ‘Friend of Dorothy’ at Flickerfest

Celebrating 35 years in 2026, international short film festival Flickerfest is set to return with another illuminating program.

The festival brings together the most exciting and intriguing shorts from around the world with a special selection for local audiences.

- Advertisement -

This year’s program includes stop-motion animation Radix from Germany, Swedish exploration of viral fame Dancing Sober, Renee Zellweger-led UK animation They and Oscar-nominated queer short Friend of Dorothy.

Starring LGBTQ+ icons Miriam Margolyes and Stephen Fry, Friend of Dorothy is written and directed by actor Lee Knight, and tells the story of a lonely widow’s quiet life is upended when a teenage boy accidentally kicks his football into her garden.

The festival is split into three programs, including Best of Australian Shorts, Best of International Shorts and Short Laughs Comedy, running from 19 – 21 February.

Check out the full lineup at flickerfest.com.au and head to movietkts.com.au to book your session at Luna Leederville.