Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Catch queer short film ‘Friend of Dorothy’ at Flickerfest

Culture

Celebrating 35 years in 2026, international short film festival Flickerfest is set to return with another illuminating program.

The festival brings together the most exciting and intriguing shorts from around the world with a special selection for local audiences.

- Advertisement -

This year’s program includes stop-motion animation Radix from Germany, Swedish exploration of viral fame Dancing Sober, Renee Zellweger-led UK animation They and Oscar-nominated queer short Friend of Dorothy.

Starring LGBTQ+ icons Miriam Margolyes and Stephen Fry, Friend of Dorothy is written and directed by actor Lee Knight, and tells the story of a lonely widow’s quiet life is upended when a teenage boy accidentally kicks his football into her garden.

The festival is split into three programs, including Best of Australian Shorts, Best of International Shorts and Short Laughs Comedy, running from 19 – 21 February.

Check out the full lineup at flickerfest.com.au and head to movietkts.com.au to book your session at Luna Leederville.

Latest

Community

PHOTOS | PrideFEST Parade 2025 full of love and light

0
Pride WA’s Pride Parade filled Northbridge with rainbows last November.
Community

Join the celebrations with ABC’s live Mardi Gras broadcast

0
Everyone is invited to join in the revelry of the 2026 Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade with ABC on Saturday, 28 February.
News

Conleth Kane shows his love of Erasure with covers EP

0
The singer is putting out an EP of three Erasure songs.
Culture

Foxtel share they are developing a new chapter of Wentworth

0
We thought it was all over, but Foxtel has plans to extend the Wentworth universe.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Community

PHOTOS | PrideFEST Parade 2025 full of love and light

0
Pride WA’s Pride Parade filled Northbridge with rainbows last November.
Community

Join the celebrations with ABC’s live Mardi Gras broadcast

0
Everyone is invited to join in the revelry of the 2026 Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade with ABC on Saturday, 28 February.
News

Conleth Kane shows his love of Erasure with covers EP

0
The singer is putting out an EP of three Erasure songs.
Culture

Foxtel share they are developing a new chapter of Wentworth

0
We thought it was all over, but Foxtel has plans to extend the Wentworth universe.
Culture

Sheldon Riley pops up on ‘American Idol’ with stripped back look

0
The singer says he's ready for a new era where he's more himself.

PHOTOS | PrideFEST Parade 2025 full of love and light

OUTinPerth -
Pride WA’s Pride Parade filled Northbridge with rainbows last November.
Read more

Join the celebrations with ABC’s live Mardi Gras broadcast

OUTinPerth -
Everyone is invited to join in the revelry of the 2026 Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade with ABC on Saturday, 28 February.
Read more

Conleth Kane shows his love of Erasure with covers EP

OUTinPerth -
The singer is putting out an EP of three Erasure songs.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture