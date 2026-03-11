Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Eurovision check-in: ‘Eins, Zwei, Drei’ the UK song is partly in German

Culture

The UK’s song is counting German, and maybe counting on German speaking nations

The United Kingdom has shared the song that will be performed by the entrant, the quirky Look Mum No Computer. The song is Eins, Zwei, Drei, which is one, two, three in German.

Its the first time the English entry has featured another language. Maybe they’ll be hoping that German speaking voters from Switzerland, Austria and Germany will be enamored with the tune.

- Advertisement -

Søren Torpegaard Lund to represent denamrk with Før Vi Går Hjem

We don;t know if its the best song at Eurovision in 2026, but Denmark’s Søren Torpegaard Lund may win the unofficial ward for most erotic performance.

The singer tried to win the right to represent Denmark in 2023, but lost out to Reiley who failed to qualify for the final. This time round he brought a powerhouse tune and won the right to fly the flag for three-time winner Denmark.

Senhit will represent San Marino for a third time – is she bringing Boy George too?

Senhit represented Montenegro at Eurovision in 2011 with her tune Stand By Me, she would have sung her song Freaky at the 2020 outing if hadn’t been cancelled for Covid, and she returned in 2021 with Adrenalina which featured an appearance from rapper Flo Rida.

This time round she’s got a killer disco house number called Superstar and it features a verse from Boy George. This has led to immediate speculation about whether Boy George will join her on stage in Vienna. At the moment Culture Club does not have any tour dates in May.

Sweden picks Felicia over the A*Teens – we demand a recount!

Sweden has finished their annual Melodifestivalen which selects their Eurovision contestant and the winner was Felicia.

She beat out the reformed A*Teens who had a killer song, and ten other contenders for the spot. Her tune My System is a club banger with a throbbing beat and techno vibes.

Felicia who was formerly known as Fröken Snusk, has been a chart topper in Sweden and even won their version of The Masked Singer. She just released her debut EP under her new moniker.  

Kyle Alessandro shares new video for ‘Rosary’

We brought you this new tune from Kyle Alessandro a few weeks ago with a simple video that showed the singer shirtless and grasping a rosary.

Alessandro represented Norway at Eurovision 2025 with his song Lighter, an act that saw dressed as a knight. Now he’s shared a more elaborate video for his latest tune.

Reiley has new music too

Reiley represented Denmark in 2023 with the song Breaking My Heart. He’s got new music out too, his new song is the ballad Funny I Don’t Miss You.

Related Posts

Tony Armstrong and Courtney Act will host Eurovision 2025 Eurovision check-in: Theo Evan set to represent Cyprus Eurovision check-in: The first songs for the 2026 competition have arrived

Latest

News

Clive Palmer revives political aspirations and vows to run candidates in every electorate

0
Clive Palmer has dumped his Trumpet of Patriots and gone back to United Australia.
News

Matt Canavan elected Nationals leader with Darren Chester as deputy

0
The Queensland senator replaces David Littleproud who resigned yesterday.
News

Bridget McKenzie and Matt Canavan throw their hats in the ring for Nationals leadership

0
Two MPs have indicated their stand for the Nationals leadership - but could there be more contenders?
History

On This Gay Day | The WA Labor Government was elected in 2017

0
He would go on to become the state's most popular premier ever.

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

Clive Palmer revives political aspirations and vows to run candidates in every electorate

0
Clive Palmer has dumped his Trumpet of Patriots and gone back to United Australia.
News

Matt Canavan elected Nationals leader with Darren Chester as deputy

0
The Queensland senator replaces David Littleproud who resigned yesterday.
News

Bridget McKenzie and Matt Canavan throw their hats in the ring for Nationals leadership

0
Two MPs have indicated their stand for the Nationals leadership - but could there be more contenders?
History

On This Gay Day | The WA Labor Government was elected in 2017

0
He would go on to become the state's most popular premier ever.
Culture

Revisiting ‘Another Gay Sequel: Gay Gone Wild’

0
Director Todd Stephens chats about the outlandish films he made that celebrated being young and gay.

Clive Palmer revives political aspirations and vows to run candidates in every electorate

OUTinPerth -
Clive Palmer has dumped his Trumpet of Patriots and gone back to United Australia.
Read more

Matt Canavan elected Nationals leader with Darren Chester as deputy

Graeme Watson -
The Queensland senator replaces David Littleproud who resigned yesterday.
Read more

Bridget McKenzie and Matt Canavan throw their hats in the ring for Nationals leadership

Graeme Watson -
Two MPs have indicated their stand for the Nationals leadership - but could there be more contenders?
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture