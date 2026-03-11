Eurovision check-in: ‘Eins, Zwei, Drei’ the UK song is partly in German

The UK’s song is counting German, and maybe counting on German speaking nations

The United Kingdom has shared the song that will be performed by the entrant, the quirky Look Mum No Computer. The song is Eins, Zwei, Drei, which is one, two, three in German.

Its the first time the English entry has featured another language. Maybe they’ll be hoping that German speaking voters from Switzerland, Austria and Germany will be enamored with the tune.

- Advertisement -

Søren Torpegaard Lund to represent denamrk with Før Vi Går Hjem

We don;t know if its the best song at Eurovision in 2026, but Denmark’s Søren Torpegaard Lund may win the unofficial ward for most erotic performance.

The singer tried to win the right to represent Denmark in 2023, but lost out to Reiley who failed to qualify for the final. This time round he brought a powerhouse tune and won the right to fly the flag for three-time winner Denmark.

Senhit will represent San Marino for a third time – is she bringing Boy George too?

Senhit represented Montenegro at Eurovision in 2011 with her tune Stand By Me, she would have sung her song Freaky at the 2020 outing if hadn’t been cancelled for Covid, and she returned in 2021 with Adrenalina which featured an appearance from rapper Flo Rida.

This time round she’s got a killer disco house number called Superstar and it features a verse from Boy George. This has led to immediate speculation about whether Boy George will join her on stage in Vienna. At the moment Culture Club does not have any tour dates in May.

Sweden picks Felicia over the A*Teens – we demand a recount!

Sweden has finished their annual Melodifestivalen which selects their Eurovision contestant and the winner was Felicia.

She beat out the reformed A*Teens who had a killer song, and ten other contenders for the spot. Her tune My System is a club banger with a throbbing beat and techno vibes.

Felicia who was formerly known as Fröken Snusk, has been a chart topper in Sweden and even won their version of The Masked Singer. She just released her debut EP under her new moniker.

Kyle Alessandro shares new video for ‘Rosary’

We brought you this new tune from Kyle Alessandro a few weeks ago with a simple video that showed the singer shirtless and grasping a rosary.

Alessandro represented Norway at Eurovision 2025 with his song Lighter, an act that saw dressed as a knight. Now he’s shared a more elaborate video for his latest tune.

Reiley has new music too

Reiley represented Denmark in 2023 with the song Breaking My Heart. He’s got new music out too, his new song is the ballad Funny I Don’t Miss You.