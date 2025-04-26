Search
Catch ‘The Wedding Banquet’ this week at Luna Leederville

Culture

The new version of the queer romantic comedy The Wedding Banquet is have a special screening at Luna Leederville this week.

The Wednesday night event will have the added bonus of Korean snacks, music by DJ Dokkaebi plus Korean CASS beer and Soju specials available from the bar.

90’s Taiwanese film The Wedding Banquet is considered a gay classic, and now it’s been remade for a whole new generation. The remake of the film is directed by Andrew Ahn, who previously directed Fire Island. It stars Kelly Marie Tran, Lily Gladstone, Bowen Yang, and Joan Chen. 

After its premiere at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival the new take on the classic got rave reviews.

The original film, by director Ang Lee, centered on Wai-Tung, a bisexual Taiwanese immigrant living with his boyfriend in New York. Frustrated by his conservative parents’ constant interference in his love life, Wai-Tung decides to marry a woman from China who needs a green card, hoping this arrangement will grant him the peace and privacy he desires. When his parent’s turn up for the wedding, his boyfriend has to pretend to be his roommate and a giant charade begins.

In the new version the plot follows Min, the heir to a wealthy Korean family who wants to marry his long-term boyfriend, Chris. When Chris turns him down, Min asks his lesbian housemate, offering to pay for her and her partners IVF treatment. The plan works until an unexpected visit from a member of Min’s family.

For the remake the nationality of the characters is changed from being Taiwanese to Korean.

Don’t miss this chance to see the film ahead of its May general release. Tickets are on sale now.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

