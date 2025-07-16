Search
Catch Toby Beard Band at Lyric’s Underground this August

Culture

Local legend Toby Beard has just returned from touring Europe, and she’s all fired up to perform for local audiences once again.

Toby is bringing her band to her favourite hometown venue Lyric’s Underground in Maylands for what promises to be an unforgettable night of music.

The set will be full of brand-new songs, Toby favourites, and all the energy that’s made her an icon in the local music scene for more than a decade.

Lyric’s Underground has made a name for themselves for their top-notch audio set-up, exquisite lighting and an intimate vibe that’s perfect for a date night with Toby and the band.

Don’t miss your chance to catch Toby fresh off her massive European tour this August!

Toby Beard Band is coming to Lyric’s Underground on Saturday, 2 August. For more, head to Facebook.

Latest

Culture

PICA’s beloved Hatched exhibition to take over Forrest Chase

0
One of Western Australia's most exciting art events is back this August, celebrating the best emerging artists across the country.
Community

Cherry Bomb blasts into Connections Nightclub this July

0
Kicking off a new era, Cherry Bomb is the same great flavour we've come to love, but even bigger and better!
Culture

Qtopia Sydney appoints Jeremy Smith as artist ambassador

0
Qtopia Sydney has announced the appointment of Jeremy Smith...
History

On This Gay Day | The Queen’s bodyguard Michael Trestail was forced to resign

0
Commander Michael Trestrail was forced to resign when it was revealed he was gay.

