Cavetown shares single ‘NPC’ ahead of arrival of new album

Cavetown is the performing name of Robin Skinner, a transgender artist who has spoken abut being on the aromantic and asexual spectrum.

Their upcoming album Running With Scissors which will be out in January. It’ll be their sixth album.

They arrived on the music scene in 2015 with their self titled and self-released album, the following year they shared 16/04/16, and in 2018 released Lemon Boy. They then signed with Sire Records, the label Madonna began her career with, and put out 2020’s Sleepyhead and 2022’s Worm Food.

Their latest offering is the rocking tune NPC.

Cavetown will make the trip down under in February 2026, appearing nationally at Laneway Festival alongside his own headline sideshows at Enmore Theatre, Sydney on 11th February and Palais Theatre, Melbourne on 12th February.

Cavetown photographed by Jaxon Whittington.

Cavetown recently announced the second annual This Is Home Project Benefit Show, taking place 14 December at Music Hall of Williamsburg in Brooklyn, NY. The event will feature performances from Annie DiRusso, Dreamer Isioma, Sidney Gish, Sydney Rose and Tall GFs, with additional special guests to be announced.

The show marks another milestone in Cavetown’s mission to uplift and support queer youth around the world. Proceeds will benefit New Alternatives, which provides life-saving services for unhoused LGBTQ+ youth in New York City, and the Lambda Literary Foundation, dedicated to championing queer voices in literature.

By year’s end, The This Is Home Project will have donated more than $700,000 since its 2022 launch to organisations supporting queer youth across the U.S., U.K., and Europe.

“Helping LGBTQ+ youth feel safe and seen has always been at the heart of what I do,” said Skinner. “Music gave me a community when I really needed one, and I want to help build that same sense of belonging for others.”