‘Cece Desist’s Extraordinary Cabaret’ brings Vegas to Fringe World

Hot on the heels of the acclaimed Cece Desist’s Extraordinary Playlist, Cece and her band are back with the Fringe World premiere of Cece Desist’s Extraordinary Cabaret.

Described as Perth’s premier campy cabaret crooner, CeCe Desist has a live showband of Perth’s finest musicians in tow, along with their signature classic Vegas-style cabaret show.

Cece Desist’s Extraordinary Cabaret promises a classic live music cabaret show filled with musical theatre classics, big band showstoppers, special guests, hilarious storytelling, campy comedy and opulent theatrics.

Cece is a live singing, sparkly showgirl with an extensive background in the performing arts. She attended The Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts where she trained as a contemporary singer, and has enjoyed such career highlights as touring with the Perth International Burlesque Festival regional roadshow in 2020, and debuting her first solo production Cece Desist’s Extraordinary Playlist with a live showband to a full house in July 2021, which was brought back by popular demand for an encore performance in November.

Under the musical direction of Mike Nelson, who helped establish Jazz Studies at WAAPA in the 1980’s, Cece’s showband is comprised of phenomenal musicians who have collectively worked with international acts such as Shirley Bassey, Debbie Reynolds, Josh Groban, Frankie Valli, and Jerry Lewis, and on large scale productions such as performances with the Perth Symphony Orchestra, and The Book Of Mormon.

Cece Desist’s Extraordinary Playist is at Connections Nightclub from Jan 31 – Feb 5. For tickets and more information head to fringeworld.com.au

