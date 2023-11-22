Celebrate Aretha Franklin at the 2024 Joondalup Festival

Six powerful and proud Australian voices will unite to perform a fitting tribute to Aretha Franklin when ARETHA: A love letter to the Queen of Soul makes its Western Australian debut at Joondalup Festival 2024.

Performing 32 handpicked songs from Aretha Franklin’s extraordinary catalogue, the show pays tribute to the woman who defined the golden age of soul with a moving theatrical performance.

Arguably the most influential female voice in the history of soul music and the first woman to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1987, Aretha’s opening performance will aptly take place on International Women’s Day on March 8th, followed by a second night on March 9, set outdoors in a purpose-built venue alongside the iconic Chancellery building at Edith Cowan University in Joondalup.

Narrated by outstanding Australian actor, writer and director best known for her role in Top End, Jada Alberts; ARETHA will see a unique and culturally iconic production delivered by five additional powerful vocalists.

The cast includes Emma Donovan: A legendary ARIA-nominated, award-winning First Nations singer and songwriter, plus Thandi Phoenix, an Australian-South African vocal powerhouse with a unique tone and magnetic energy, touted as one of Australia’s most promising up and comers.

Also in the cast is Thndo, the singer, songwriter and actor who reached the final of The Voice in 2014, and Karen Lee Andrews, who has headlined at WOMADelaide, Woodford, the Sydney Opera House and countless summer music festivals.

Rounding out the impressive line-up of singers is Mahalia Barnes, who has established herself as one of Australia’s most engaging singers.

Together, the cast will pay homage to Aretha’s life through music, acknowledging the pain, depression, struggles and hardship the artist faced on her road to success.

Joondalup Mayor Albert Jacob said the show’s debut underpins Joondalup Festival’s purpose to celebrate and connect local communities through world-class experiences.

“We are delighted to welcome ARETHA to perform its Western Australian debut at Joondalup Festival 2024,” Mayor Jacob said.

“Set to open on International Women’s Day, this will be a historic moment for our community to embrace a moving performance by six powerful and proud Australian voices in tribute to the queen of soul.”

“ARETHA is the first of many world-class performances we’re preparing to welcome to next year’s festival. Designed to make arts accessible to all in our community, our curated program for Joondalup Festival 2024 will be sure to impress with a range of free and ticketed events to choose from over three weeks.”

Tickets to ARETHA: A love letter to the Queen of Soul go on sale at 9.00am on Thursday 30 November 2023, via: www.joondalupfestival.com.au

The complete Joondalup Festival 2024 program will be announced in January 2024.

OIP Staff

