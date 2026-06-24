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Former Liberal heavyweight Teena McQueen dies

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Teena McQueen, a former senior figure in the Liberal Party who announced her defection to One Nation earlier this year, has died after a short illness.

McQueen was a long-time member of the Liberal Party and served as its federal vice president from 2017 to 2023. She was a regular contributor on Sky News, where she discussed party policies and political issues. Earlier this year, she announced she was joining One Nation and supporting party leader Pauline Hanson.

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Her family confirmed her passing in a statement.

“We are extremely devastated to inform you that our mum passed away earlier today after a short medical condition,” they said. “It is absolutely heartbreaking for all of us, and particularly her grandsons, who she was very close to.”

Teena McQueen on the ABC program Q&A.

Senator Hanson said McQueen had become a close friend, describing her as “a woman full of life, vibrant and fun loving, and a joy to be around.”

Former prime minister Tony Abbott described McQueen as a dedicated party contributor and a friend.

“Teena was a long-standing branch activist on the NSW Central Coast, a delegate to federal council and, eventually, a federal vice president of the Liberal Party,” he wrote on social media.

McQueen frequently appeared on Sky News opinion programs, where she shared her views on political issues. Some of her commentary, including remarks about LGBTIQA+ issues and gender identity, attracted criticism at the time. In 2022, reports suggested the party was seeking to moderate some public commentary by representatives.

One of McQueen’s most memorable media appearances occurred just two weeks before the 2019 election when she was a guest on the ABC’s Q&A program. Described as a ‘train wreck’ performance, she spoke fondly about her interactions with US President Donald Trump when he’d judged a beauty pageant, and made a string of controversial comments.

During her appearances on Sky News McQueen called for more laws to be introduced to restrict transgender women from participating in society, labeled Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s Religious Discrimination Bill  “a hot mess“, and said party members should endorse conservative candidates in outer Sydney seats because the Mardi Gras only travelled up Oxford Street.

In 2021 Teena McQueen was awarded The Elaine, an satirical award for the most sexist comments made by women in Australian public life.

McQueen reportedly commented in a meeting, “I would kill to be sexually harassed at the moment.” Her comment was made in the wake of the alleged rape of Parliament House staffer Brittany Higgins, and as several Liberal Ministers faced accusations of harassment.

McQueen also spoke out against the US administration securing the release of basketballer Britney Griner, who has been imprisoned in Russia on drug charges.

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