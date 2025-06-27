Celebrate NAIDOC Week with Ngalak Nidja Bilya at The Rechabite

After the smashing success of the inaugural event last year, Ngalak Nidja Bilya is coming back to The Rechabite for a special night of celebration, community and connection to mark NAIDOC Week 2025.

A collaboration between Boorloo Justice co-founder Tanesha Bennell and The Rechabite, this fabulous queer party will feature an outstanding selection of First Nations talent to keep you entertained and on the dance floor.

This includes performances from Sodafam, Miss Phoria, Bush Rat and the Mongeeya Band, alongside Borderan, Yesna, Agapantha, Tapemind and E-V on the decks.

The celebration will raise funds for Indigenous organisations Voice of Hope, Koya Aboriginal Corporation and Dumbartung Aboriginal Corporation.

Associate Producer Tanesha Bennell says Ngalak Nidja Bilya (which translates to We are the River) is an exciting and powerful opportunity for learning, dancing and celebrating.



“Come join us in the ancient wetlands of Boorloo, and dance and twirl on the same ancient boodja of those who came before us paying homage to First Nations trailblazers and LGBTQIA+ trailblazers alike,” Bennell said.

“It also acknowledges the wetlands that existed prior to colonisation – that the Perth (Boorloo) CBD now sits on top of.



“We are the River also recognises the fluidity and ever-flowing nature of queerness and identity – and acknowledges the fact that queerness has existed long before us in many different shapes and forms.”

You can even win a prize for celebrating that queerness and identity, with $1,000 up for grabs for the best dressed of the night. The team encourage everyone to consider the blues, purples and greens of Makuru and the Derbarl Yerrigan as you glam up your fit for the night.

And that’s not all! You can head up to the rooftop for a selection of market stalls with creations from Lee Dolby, Indigiverse, Wear JPW, Juri Clay Designs and Boujee’N’Divine Nails.

Ngalak Nidja Bilya is coming to The Rechabite on Saturday, 12 July from 8pm. Tickets and more info available from Megatix.

Featured image: Official NAIDOC Week 2025 poster – Ancestral Lines by Jeremy Morgan Worrall