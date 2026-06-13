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Jessica Mauboy to host ‘That Blackfella Show’ this NAIDOC Week

Culture

Australian music superstar Jessica Mauboy will host the return of That Blackfella Show this NAIDOC Week.

Building on the success of 2025’s debut, That Blackfella Show is back with another night of First Nations variety entertainment, loaded with live music, big laughs and the best Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander talent.

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Mauboy will be joined by music sensation Baker Boy, multi-genre vocalist Dyagula, electronic R&B artist Drifting Clouds and the new tearoom custodian Ian Zaro of Traitors and Nude Tuesday fame.

Fans can also expect new comedy sketches including fan favourite Aunt Kerrie, while musican BARKAA will make her acting debut.

That Blackfella Show is coming to ABC on Wednesday 8 July. Check out the teaser on ABC iView.

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Contemporary dance set to shine with Co3 ‘IN.RESIDENCE: GATHERING.2’

Graeme Watson -
Co3 returns with GATHERING.2, an immersive dance experience blending performance, music and visual art across three dynamic weekends in Perth.
Read more

Head to Pride Networking Drinks this week

OUTinPerth -
Pride Networking Winter Edition is this coming Wednesday 17 June from 5:30pm to 8:30pm at the Royal Hotel.
Read more

‘Canada’s Drag Race: All Stars’ reveals stacked cast for debut season

OUTinPerth -
It's shaping up to be a very competitive season, stacked with finalists, global competitors and big personalities.
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OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

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