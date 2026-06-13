Jessica Mauboy to host ‘That Blackfella Show’ this NAIDOC Week

Australian music superstar Jessica Mauboy will host the return of That Blackfella Show this NAIDOC Week.

Building on the success of 2025’s debut, That Blackfella Show is back with another night of First Nations variety entertainment, loaded with live music, big laughs and the best Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander talent.

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Mauboy will be joined by music sensation Baker Boy, multi-genre vocalist Dyagula, electronic R&B artist Drifting Clouds and the new tearoom custodian Ian Zaro of Traitors and Nude Tuesday fame.

Fans can also expect new comedy sketches including fan favourite Aunt Kerrie, while musican BARKAA will make her acting debut.

That Blackfella Show is coming to ABC on Wednesday 8 July. Check out the teaser on ABC iView.