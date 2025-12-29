Search
Celebrate the new year with Fremantle Arts Centre’s annual concert

Culture

What better way to spend the first day of 2026 than good vibes, great company and an outstanding selection of live local music.

Fremantle Arts Centre’s annual New Year’s Day Concert returns for its 18th outing, promising soft grass, warm hearts and cold libations to kick off the new year.

Taking to the stage will be multi-talented local legend Si Mullumby, soul favourites Odette Mercy & Her Soul Atomics and tropical/reggae blenders the Sunshine Brothers are celebrating 21 years of playing with their original line-up.

DJ Butter Chicken will also be on the decks, while revelers are invited to enjoy the food, drinks and beautiful centre grounds for the big day out.

Fremantle Arts Centre’s New Year’s Day Concert will be held on 1 January 2026. For tickets, head to wfac.org.au

Culture

HBO teases new season of ‘The Comeback’ among 2026 lineup

0
Steaming service HBO Max has given a sneak peek at next year's offerings.
Culture

The United Kingdolls are touring Australia this January

0
RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 2 favourites Bimini, Tayce, A'whora and Lawrence Chaney are coming down under.
Community

Head down to The Rams ‘Have a Try’ day and give rugby a go

0
Is 2026 your year to take a new sport?
News

The Year in Review | October 2025

0
There was podcast controversy, court challenges, badly named clubs and the Gay Games announcement!

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

