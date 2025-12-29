Celebrate the new year with Fremantle Arts Centre’s annual concert

What better way to spend the first day of 2026 than good vibes, great company and an outstanding selection of live local music.

Fremantle Arts Centre’s annual New Year’s Day Concert returns for its 18th outing, promising soft grass, warm hearts and cold libations to kick off the new year.

- Advertisement -

Taking to the stage will be multi-talented local legend Si Mullumby, soul favourites Odette Mercy & Her Soul Atomics and tropical/reggae blenders the Sunshine Brothers are celebrating 21 years of playing with their original line-up.

DJ Butter Chicken will also be on the decks, while revelers are invited to enjoy the food, drinks and beautiful centre grounds for the big day out.

Fremantle Arts Centre’s New Year’s Day Concert will be held on 1 January 2026. For tickets, head to wfac.org.au