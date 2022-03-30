Celebrate Trans Day of Visibility with TransFolk of WA’s digital panel

March 31 marks Transgender Day of Visibility, an opportunity to celebrate the lives of our trans and gender diverse family.

TransFolk of WA will be honouring the occasion with a brilliant panel of prolific local trans and gender diverse folks, offering a chance to ask questions of lived experience and learn how to better support trans folks in all aspects of life.

The digital panel will include artist & photographer Marziya Mohammedali, comedian Aves Robins, musician Jaime Page and legal rising star Aidan Maximo.

The panel is also a fundraising opportunity for TransFolk of WA, with an option for panel viewers to donate and help support TransFolk of WA’s essential support services.

The peer-led service provides regular online spaces and important resources for trans and gender diverse Western Australians, as well as recommending safe services and events bringing trans folks and allies together to celebrate and honour the community.

TransFolk of WA’s Transgender Day of Visibility Fundraiser Panel will be held on YouTube on Thursday March 31 at 7pm. For more information, head over to Humanitix.

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.