Chappel Roan has a new song ‘The Giver’

Chappel Roan’s had a slow rise to being on top of the pop charts, but she’s now entering a new era with her latest track The Giver.

With her latest song she dives into the country genre, while delivering lyrics about lesbian intimacy subverting the norms of a traditional country tune.

Roan has shared that she wrote the song while thinking of her own upbringing in Missouri where she didn’t know any other lesbians and spent part of her life trying to “pray it away” when she felt attraction to women.

“I love myself so much that I took a leap into a pretty painful part of my past in the Midwest and made a song of joy,” she’s said of the new track.

Roan first entered the pop world in 2017 when she released her debut EP School Nights. Atlantic Records weren’t satisfied with how the record went and dropped her form the label.

After moving to Los Angeles, being inspired by drag acts, and meeting producer Dan Nigro she started writing new songs. Nigro had previously worked with Kimbra, Sky Ferreira, Kyie Minogue, Little Boots, Caroline Polachek and Conan Grey. Nigro set up his own record label and in turn Roan’s debut album came out via Island Records.

Her debut album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess slowly built up a cult following and gradually found an audience through indie radio stations. Songs including Femininomenon, Pink Pony Club, Hot to Go! and Super Graphic Ultra Modern Girl were suddenly being heard everywhere.

Last year Roan only released one single, Good Luck, Babe! but it was nominated for Song of the Year and Record of the Year at The Grammy Awards and took out the top spot in Tripple J’s Hot 100.

Fans first got to hear The Giver when Roan appeared on Saturday Night Live back in November, but now its out and rady to join all her other chart topping hits.