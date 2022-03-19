Pop sensation Charli XCX releases fifth studio album ‘Crash’

Charli XCX released Crash, her highly anticipated new album. Crash is Charli’s fifth studio album.

Crash, the album, is loaded with recent hits including Good Ones, New Shapes (feat. Christine and the Queens and Caroline Polachek), Beg For You (feat. Rina Sawayama) and the most recent pop sensation Baby.

Beg for You has already landed a remix from A. G. Cook and Vernon, who brings his talents from K-POP sensation band SEVENTEEN, where he is recognised for his distinct rap style across projects – including their most recent EP Attaca which gained them huge chart success.

Charli kicks off her 21-date North American tour in Los Angeles on March 26 followed by her 17-date UK and European tour which starts in Dublin on May 13 with support from Baby Tate, ELIO, Yeule, Magdalena and A. G. Cook.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.