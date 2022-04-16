Charli XCX reveals video for next single ‘Used To Know Me’

Pop fave Charli XCX drops the visuals to her party anthem Used To Know Me, directed by Alex Gill.

Used To Know Me is the catchy story of a post-breakup revival, and borrows from the 1990 house hit Show Me Love by Robin S.

The video comes in to further extend the impressive visuals that Charli has delivered in this era with cohesion and consistency, under the creative direction of Imogene Strauss and Choreography from Nathan Kim.

The single follows the Beg For You with Rina Sawayama, which also borrowed from a cult classic – September’s Cry For You.

Charli’s critically acclaimed fifth studio album, CRASH, was released in March 2022 and awarded Charli her first UK #1 and in the USA her first top 10 at #7 on the charts.

