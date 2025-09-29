Charlie Kirk alleged assassin Tyler Robinson appears at court hearing

Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old Utah man accused of killing conservative influencer Charlie Kirk, has appeared in court via a video link.

Robinson has been charged aggravated murder and a series of related charges, and prosecutors have declared they will be seeking the death penalty.

Robinson has yet to enter a plea in the case, and appeared at the court hearing via a video link from prison.

Tyler Robinson.

At the hearing Robinson’s newly appointed legal representatives opted to have a preliminary hearing to ascertain if their is sufficient evidence for the case to move forward to trial.

Under Utah’s legal system people accused of a crime can opt for a preliminary hearing to hear the evidence against them, or opt to immediately progress to an arraignment hearing where a plea must be entered.

Robinson’s lead lawyer Kathryn Nester told the court that time would be needed to go through all the evidence being supplied by prosecutors.

“Until we can kinda get our heads around exactly what we’re dealing with and how much we need to process, it’s going to be difficult for us to give you a reasonable expectation of when we will be ready to do the prelim,” Nester told Judge Tony Graf Jr, her comments reported by CBS News.

The case will return to court for a hearing on its progress on 30th October.

Robinson was arrested the day after conservative influencer Charlie Kirk was shot and killed during an appearance at Utah Valley University on September 10th.