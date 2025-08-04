CHEEK LIVE: Everything is F*cked adds new dates to Australian tour

Bestselling author and co-founder of Cheek Media Co, Hannah Ferguson, has added new dates to her Australian tour as tickets sell like hotcakes.

CHEEK LIVE: Everything is F*cked is Ferguson’s national tour that brings her unique blend of political commentary and comedy to stages across the country.

The show promises catharsis, celebration and the chance for a laugh as we endure the intensity of the modern news cycle.

“If the news also makes you want to crawl into a hole, instead come for a night out with progressive people to have a laugh and decompress,” Ferguson says.

“Donald Trump would call this show the worst show he’s ever seen, very bad, from an angry, dangerous woman.”

Ferguson has been named one of the most influential young women in Australia since delivering a headline-making National Press Club address earlier this year.

Joined by special guests along the way, CHEEK LIVE: Everything is F*cked will examine where we are, what lies ahead and how we can influence change.

CHEEK LIVE: Everything is F*cked is touring Australia this October, with new shows in Canberra, Sydney, Melbourne and Heath Ledger Theatre in Perth. Head to fane.com.au for more.