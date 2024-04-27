Christine and the Queens share video for ‘renter chez moi’

Christine and the Queens have a new tune and a stunning video to go alongside it. Their latest offering is titled renter chez moi, which means ‘going home’.

The track is the first new music from the French performer since he released the companion albums Redcar (2022) and Paranoia, Angels, True Love (2023).

The new song was entirely written, composed, and produced by the artist, and it is accompanied by the Sasha Mongin directed video.

Mongin is an acclaimed photographer who has received praise for her dreamlike images with vibrant hues.

Take a look at the video.

The clip was shot in Paris and in Hanches in Northern France, and it sees Chris in a stunning but eerie landscape.

The song is the second wave of new music from Chris following their collaboration with MGMT. Chris is featured on their track Dancing in Babylon. It’s the first time the American group has used a featured vocalist.

While Christine and the Queens sounds like a band, it’s always been a solo project for Chris Letissier. So far, the artist has released four albums of material and found lots of fans along the way.

Over the years the artist has used lots of different names including occasionally using their birthname. For a period of time, they used the name Rahim, but were accused of cultural appropriation due to the name’s Arabic origin. They’ve also been known as Christine, Chris, Redcar – sometimes shortened to Red.

The artist has challenged people by referring to themselves as Sam le pompier, the French wording of children’s TV character Fireman Sam, and also at one point claimed their name was now the punctuation mark of a period. They’ve also said their inner-child has the name of Manamané.

While their name is always changing, their consistently making great music.