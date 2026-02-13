Church of England abandons proposals for same-sex blessings

The Church of England’s national assembly has formally abandoned proposals to deliver blessing ceremonies for same-sex couples in churches.

The church’s General Synod has said they will continue to consider the issue, but church leaders had concerns on both theological and legal fronts.

- Advertisement -

“This is not where I want us to be, nor where I hoped we would be three years ago. And I want to acknowledge that wherever you stand on the debate, I know that many of you are feeling angry and disappointed,” said the Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell at Synod on Thursday, his comments reported by the BBC.

Blessings on same-sex marriages was being considered after the church made a definite decision in 2023 not to allow same-sex marriages.

Apologising for the pain caused, the Archbishop of York put forward a proposal to set up a working group to continue discussing the issue.