Circular Fashion Festival to showcase sustainable style and local talent

Perth’s first dedicated Circular Fashion Festival is coming to Yagan Square on 10 – 11 October 2025.

The free immersive event promises to be Western Australia’s biggest celebration of sustainable style, community creativity, and local talent, inviting attendees to ditch fast fashion and experience a fashion scene that’s circular, expressive, and rooted in the West Australian spirit.

Hazel Law, circular stylist and co-founder of Circular Fashion Festival, and a circular stylist, says the inaugural event is about showcasing local talent.

“My team and I were inspired to create Perth’s first Circular Fashion Festival after gaining thousands of signatures for the Stop Shein pop-up petition last year,” Law said.

“We recognised the need for a dedicated space for Perth’s circular fashion community to connect, shine, and grow.

“We’re so excited to celebrate the talent of WA’s designers, stylists, models and creatives, and to prove that sustainability and style can absolutely go hand in hand.

“Our program has something for everyone, from immersive runway shows, to panels from industry leaders, pre-loved markets and live entertainment.”

Circular Fashion Festival co-founder Hazel Law

In collaboration with 11 councils across Perth, residents can bring damaged clothing to participate in the Great Global Mend – making visible mending a proud, public act. This will be hosted by the glamorous team from Perth Drag Queens.

Of course the festival will also feature runway shows, stacked with circular designers and pre-loved boutiques. Expect show-stopping looks worn by models from Blaklist Agency, hot off the runways at Australian Fashion Week and the pages of Vogue.

The Circular Conversation panels will also dive into what’s next for fashion from creative reuse to material breakthroughs and regenerative design.

In the lead-up to the festival, a Circular Fashion Exhibition at Bankwest Place in Raine Square will run from 1 – 28 September as part of the Sustainable September initiative.

This offers a sneak peek of the next generation of designers, materials and concepts at the centre of this movement. Meanwhile, the Circular Textile Trail will lead curious shoppers through the Perth CBD, offering guilt-free fashion finds.

Circular Fashion Festival is coming to Yagan Square on 10 & 11 October. For more, visit circularfashionfestival.com.au or head to Instagram and Facebook.

Featured images: Felicity Found Photography