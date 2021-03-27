The community are being encouraged to have their voices heard via an anonymous online questionnaire, which is open until 11th April, or by attending a face-to-face workshop.

The workshops details are:

Mon 29 March, 4pm to 6pm – DoubleTree by Hilton Perth Northbridge, 100 James St, Northbridge

Thur 8 April, 4.30pm to 6.30pm – Council House, 27 St Georges Terrace, Perth

RSVP your attendance via [email protected] or 9461 3432.

The city’s new LGBTIQA+ advisory group has recently formed with the goal of making sure Perth is a safe, welcoming and inclusive place for everyone.

The LGBTQIA+ Advisory Group is co-chaired by Paul-Alain (van Lieshout) Hunt, who is a former President of Pride WA, and David Goncalves, who was previously the convener of Gay and Lesbian Equity WA, and also served as the President of Rainbow Labor.

The advisory group is made up of a wide range of people including Edith Cowan University’s Pro Vice-Chancellor (Equity and Indigenous) and Head of Kurongkurl Katitjin – Professor Braden Hill, Pride WA President – Curtis Ward, Chair of TransFolk of WA – Hunter Gurevich, A/CEO for Centre for Women’s Safety and Wellbeing Kedy Kristal, and a shared seat for Perth Inner City Youth Service represented by Andrew Hall and Dani Wright Toussaint.