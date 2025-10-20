City of Vincent Film Project returns to celebrate local stories and creatives

A fantastic initiative highlighting local stories and supporting WA creatives is back for another round in 2026.

Revelation Perth International Film Festival has announced the City of Vincent Film Project will return, giving three local filmmakers the opportunity to share unique stories from the area.

Supported by the City of Vincent, the project will deliver $8,500 to each creative, along with $1,000 in-kind from camera rental company Raz Studios.

The successful applicants will also be provided expert mentorship throughout the project, providing the opportunity to learn all aspects from producing a film – from technical requirements and post-production techniques, to storytelling fundamentals and communication strategies.

Sweet Oblivion – City of Vincent Film Project 2025

City of Vincent Mayor Alison Xamon says the City is proud to partner with the Revelation Perth International Film Festival to create a stepping stone for local talent to launch their filmmaking career



“We are incredibly lucky to have such a rich tapestry of people and families living in Vincent,” Mayor Xamon said.

“The Film Project offers a powerful way to honour and share the stories that connect our community, and I encourage aspiring film-makers to apply for funding to turn their short-film ideas into reality.”



Since its inception, the project has commissioned more than 20 films with many of them going on to screen at more then 120 international film festivals collectively and receive more than 25 awards.

Vincent Fediterranian – City of Vincent Film Project 2025

“The City of Vincent Film Project is one of my favourite thangs about the film festival,” adds Festival Director Richard Sowada.

“It’s incredibly rewarding to each year see the quality, ingenuity and ambition of the films and the filmmakers behind them and we can’t wait to see what’s on offer this year.”

The successful films will screen at a special gala during the annual Revelation Perth International Film Festival in July 2026.



Applications are open from and can be made via the City of Vincent website at www.vincent.wa.gov.au/filmproject.

Applications close 28 November 2025 with the finalists announced on 12 December 2025.







