Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

City of Vincent Film Project returns to celebrate local stories and creatives

Culture

A fantastic initiative highlighting local stories and supporting WA creatives is back for another round in 2026.

Revelation Perth International Film Festival has announced the City of Vincent Film Project will return, giving three local filmmakers the opportunity to share unique stories from the area.

- Advertisement -

Supported by the City of Vincent, the project will deliver $8,500 to each creative, along with $1,000 in-kind from camera rental company Raz Studios.

The successful applicants will also be provided expert mentorship throughout the project, providing the opportunity to learn all aspects from producing a film – from technical requirements and post-production techniques, to storytelling fundamentals and communication strategies.

Sweet Oblivion – City of Vincent Film Project 2025

City of Vincent Mayor Alison Xamon says the City is proud to partner with the Revelation Perth International Film Festival to create a stepping stone for local talent to launch their filmmaking career
 
“We are incredibly lucky to have such a rich tapestry of people and families living in Vincent,” Mayor Xamon said.

“The Film Project offers a powerful way to honour and share the stories that connect our community, and I encourage aspiring film-makers to apply for funding to turn their short-film ideas into reality.”

Since its inception, the project has commissioned more than 20 films with many of them going on to screen at more then 120 international film festivals collectively and receive more than 25 awards.

Vincent Fediterranian – City of Vincent Film Project 2025

“The City of Vincent Film Project is one of my favourite thangs about the film festival,” adds Festival Director Richard Sowada.

“It’s incredibly rewarding to each year see the quality, ingenuity and ambition of the films and the filmmakers behind them and we can’t wait to see what’s on offer this year.”

The successful films will screen at a special gala during the annual Revelation Perth International Film Festival in July 2026.

Applications are open from and can be made via the City of Vincent website at www.vincent.wa.gov.au/filmproject.

Applications close 28 November 2025 with the finalists announced on 12 December 2025.
 


Latest

Culture

‘Reckless’: New First Nations-led comedy thriller premieres this November

0
The new series from SBS and NITV brings the drama to Fremantle.
Culture

Bibliophile | ‘The Warrumbar’ tells a story of Australia’s haves and have-nots

0
The year was 1969 when thirteen year-old Robbie rode three miles to high school, with one sister sitting on the handle bars.
News

Former actor Laurence Fox gains retrial over racist defamation claim

0
An appeal court has found that Fox's counter claim in a libel case should have been heard, but the original judgement will remain.
Culture

Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

0
New tracks from Ladytron, Melanie C, Sudan Archives, Courtney Barnett, Tame Impala, Louis Tomlinson and Eurovision star ADONXS.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Culture

‘Reckless’: New First Nations-led comedy thriller premieres this November

0
The new series from SBS and NITV brings the drama to Fremantle.
Culture

Bibliophile | ‘The Warrumbar’ tells a story of Australia’s haves and have-nots

0
The year was 1969 when thirteen year-old Robbie rode three miles to high school, with one sister sitting on the handle bars.
News

Former actor Laurence Fox gains retrial over racist defamation claim

0
An appeal court has found that Fox's counter claim in a libel case should have been heard, but the original judgement will remain.
Culture

Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

0
New tracks from Ladytron, Melanie C, Sudan Archives, Courtney Barnett, Tame Impala, Louis Tomlinson and Eurovision star ADONXS.
History

On This Gay Day | Poet Jean Rimbaud was born in France

0
He gave up writing at the age of 20 but is considered a major poet of the 19th century.

‘Reckless’: New First Nations-led comedy thriller premieres this November

OUTinPerth -
The new series from SBS and NITV brings the drama to Fremantle.
Read more

Bibliophile | ‘The Warrumbar’ tells a story of Australia’s haves and have-nots

OUTinPerth -
The year was 1969 when thirteen year-old Robbie rode three miles to high school, with one sister sitting on the handle bars.
Read more

Former actor Laurence Fox gains retrial over racist defamation claim

OUTinPerth -
An appeal court has found that Fox's counter claim in a libel case should have been heard, but the original judgement will remain.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture