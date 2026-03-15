‘Club Cumming’: New series peeks behind the curtain at Alan Cumming’s nightclub

A new docu-series is taking audiences into the rollicking depths of Club Cumming – a celebrated queer NYC cabaret club owned by the fabulous Alan Cumming.

The six-part series produced by Rupaul’s Drag Race showrunners World of Wonder takes us down the stairs on the lower-east side, shining a spotlight on this incredible space Cumming has created and the outstanding artists who tear up the stage.

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“My vision for Club Cumming has always been to create the ethos of old New York nightlife: a place for all ages, all gender, all colours, all sexualities, where kindness is all and anything can happen,” Cumming told Deadline of the show’s announcement.

“It’s a cabaret club but also a dance club, a drag club, an art club, a community centre, a safe space – it’s whatever the LGBTQ+ community needs and wants it to be.”

Club Cumming will feature a slew of queer performers including drag star Brini Maxwell, vocalist Daphne Always, dancer Michelle Wynters and many more.

Club Cumming premieres on WOW Presents Plus on 30 March 2026.