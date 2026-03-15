‘Club Cumming’: New series peeks behind the curtain at Alan Cumming’s nightclub

A new docu-series is taking audiences into the rollicking depths of Club Cumming – a celebrated queer NYC cabaret club owned by the fabulous Alan Cumming.
The six-part series produced by Rupaul’s Drag Race showrunners World of Wonder takes us down the stairs on the lower-east side, shining a spotlight on this incredible space Cumming has created and the outstanding artists who tear up the stage.
“My vision for Club Cumming has always been to create the ethos of old New York nightlife: a place for all ages, all gender, all colours, all sexualities, where kindness is all and anything can happen,” Cumming told Deadline of the show’s announcement.
“It’s a cabaret club but also a dance club, a drag club, an art club, a community centre, a safe space – it’s whatever the LGBTQ+ community needs and wants it to be.”
Club Cumming will feature a slew of queer performers including drag star Brini Maxwell, vocalist Daphne Always, dancer Michelle Wynters and many more.
Club Cumming premieres on WOW Presents Plus on 30 March 2026.