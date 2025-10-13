Collectables expo TreasureCon is coming to Perth this November

Perth Convention and Exhibition Centre will be transformed into a haven for all things collectible for two massive days this November.

TreasureCon 2025 will host more than 140 vendors bringing together your favourite collectible cards, figures, toys, pop culture merchandise and more.

The convention will also feature live stage hosts, cosplay showcases, trading card game competitions, prize giveaways and special guest appearances.

Early entry VIPs will gain first access to the show floor from 9am, with exclusive perks and limited-edition merchandise.

Whether your passion is Magic: The Gathering, Pokemon cards, Dungeons & Dragons or Labubu, TreasureCon has something for everyone.

TreasureCon is coming to PCEC on 22 and 23 November 2025. For more, head to pcec.com.au