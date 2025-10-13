Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Collectables expo TreasureCon is coming to Perth this November

Lifestyle

Perth Convention and Exhibition Centre will be transformed into a haven for all things collectible for two massive days this November.

TreasureCon 2025 will host more than 140 vendors bringing together your favourite collectible cards, figures, toys, pop culture merchandise and more.

- Advertisement -

The convention will also feature live stage hosts, cosplay showcases, trading card game competitions, prize giveaways and special guest appearances.

Early entry VIPs will gain first access to the show floor from 9am, with exclusive perks and limited-edition merchandise.

Whether your passion is Magic: The Gathering, Pokemon cards, Dungeons & Dragons or Labubu, TreasureCon has something for everyone.

TreasureCon is coming to PCEC on 22 and 23 November 2025. For more, head to pcec.com.au

Latest

Community

PrideFEST 2025: Perth Rainbow Swans dive back in to Pride Swimming Carnival

0
The local LGBTIQA+ swimming club are gearing up for the return of their successful Pride carnival this November.
News

Fake quotes about trans athletes attributed to swimming champ Mollie O’Callaghan

0
Swimming Australia has clarified that online news about swimming champ Mollie O'Callaghan is completely false.
News

Rainbow Families reflect as surrogacy reform heads to WA Upper House

0
Advocates are hopefully that long awaited reforms will finally be approved.
Culture

Get ready for Australia’s take on ‘Ghosts’

0
Ramshead Manor is getting some unwanted guests.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Community

PrideFEST 2025: Perth Rainbow Swans dive back in to Pride Swimming Carnival

0
The local LGBTIQA+ swimming club are gearing up for the return of their successful Pride carnival this November.
News

Fake quotes about trans athletes attributed to swimming champ Mollie O’Callaghan

0
Swimming Australia has clarified that online news about swimming champ Mollie O'Callaghan is completely false.
News

Rainbow Families reflect as surrogacy reform heads to WA Upper House

0
Advocates are hopefully that long awaited reforms will finally be approved.
Culture

Get ready for Australia’s take on ‘Ghosts’

0
Ramshead Manor is getting some unwanted guests.
News

Illusion spectacular ‘Now You See Me’ will appear at Crown Perth in 2026

0
The show is from the same team who brought us 'The Illusionists'.

PrideFEST 2025: Perth Rainbow Swans dive back in to Pride Swimming Carnival

Leigh Andrew Hill -
The local LGBTIQA+ swimming club are gearing up for the return of their successful Pride carnival this November.
Read more

Fake quotes about trans athletes attributed to swimming champ Mollie O’Callaghan

OUTinPerth -
Swimming Australia has clarified that online news about swimming champ Mollie O'Callaghan is completely false.
Read more

Rainbow Families reflect as surrogacy reform heads to WA Upper House

OUTinPerth -
Advocates are hopefully that long awaited reforms will finally be approved.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture