Comedian Cal Wilson dies aged 53 after short illness

Comedian Cal Wilson has died at the age of 52 after a short illness.

The TV star, who appeared on many Australian programs including Good News Week, Spicks and Specks, Have You Been Paying Attention? and Would I Lie to You – Australia, died at Sydney’s Royal Price Alfred Hospital.

Earlier this year Wilson took over as one of the hosts of The Great Australian Bake Off, and she was in the process of filming it’s next season when she was taken to hospital.

“Cal’s generosity, talent and friendship have been constants in the Australian comedy scene for the last 20 years,” the statement from Wilson’s management read.

“Cal was loved by her family, friends, fans and peers and a huge hole has been torn in the heart of our community.”

Wilson moved to Australia from New Zealand in 2003 and was a regular performer on the comedy circuit. She has been named Best Newcomer at the Melbourne Comedy Festival in 2001 and had an acclaimed season at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2004.

Over the years Wilson took part in a wide variety of television shows including an appearance on the British show QI, and appearing on everything from Dancing with the Stars to I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here.

Wilson is survived by her husband Chris and her son Digby.

Tributes to the comedian have come from other comedians, entertainers and community organisations.

Melbourne’s JOY Media, operators of Australian’s only LGBTIQA+ community radio station, said they were saddened to hear of Wilson’s passing, describing her as a “long-time firned of the station.”

Production company Working Dog, who make the television program Have You Been Paying Attention?, said the announcement was devastating.

“We’re devastated to hear of the passing of our friend, Cal Wilson. Her warmth, kindness and effortless ability to make us laugh will be something we’ll remember forever. Sending love to her family, friends and everyone who knew her.” they said in a social media post.

Andrew Hansen from The Chasers described Wilson’s passing as a giant loss.

“Cal Wilson was brilliant and a lovely presence in any room, on or off stage. She had a rare gift of bringing warmth into comedy. A gigantic loss to us all.” Hansen said.

Tributes were also posted by Mikey Robins, John Safran, Josh Earl, Melanie Bracewell, Richard Stubbs, Greg Fleet, and many others.

